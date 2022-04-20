FIS Races Postponed Due To Inadequate Snow In Aluli

Dehradun: The Federation of International Skiing (FIS) has rescheduled the International Skiing Race, that was to be held from Jan 15-21 in Uttarakhand's Auli, an official release said today.

The event will now be held in Auli from February 16, it said. The decision to postpone the international skiing event was taken by the state government on the advice of the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI).

According to the WGFI, the conditions in Auli were not suitable to organise the event, due to inadequate natural snow at the venue, the release added. The state government had already started artificial snow making in Auli to ensure there is enough snow for the event.