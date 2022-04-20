First Woman From The PU Selected For INYAS Membership

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. Nishima Wangoo from the Department of Applied Sciences, UIET, Panjab University has been selected as a member of the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) for a period of five years. Notably, she is the first woman from the university to be selected for this prestigious membership based on her scientific achievements in the field of chemistry and its dissemination to the society. INYAS is the only recognised academy of young scientists in India which was established in 2014.

Dr. Nishima has published her scientific work in various high-ranking journals and has several research grants and awards to her credit.