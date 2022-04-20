First Time There Is A Pro-Incumbency Wave In India: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is for the first time in the history of independent India that a pro-incumbency wave has enveloped the nation.

"Several polls have taken place in our country, but after this election, the political pundits will be baffled because it is for the first time in the history of independent India, that the wave of pro-incumbency has enveloped the nation," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with his party cadres in Varanasi on Friday.

He also lauded the party workers and said it for their hard work that people of the nation are saying "phir ek baar Modi sarkar."

"The massive turn out in yesterday's road show was an example of your (BJP workers) hardwork. We have won the Varanasi yesterday, now we have to win polling booths set up across the constituency. I have never let my inner worker die. I am equally vigilant in my responsibility as a Prime Minister, an MP and a BJP worker," the Prime Minister further stated.

"I am proud of our booth workers. They carried our door to door campaigns despite the scorching heat. Yesterday, I saw a family member in every resident of Varanasi," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "I am not at all concerned about my victory but I am more concerned about the victory of democracy."

He also suggested them to greet the first time voters with flowers and sweets in order to make them feel responsible for shaping the future of the country. He also said that this Lok Sabha elections he wishes that women voters must outnumber men in Benaras. "I have a wish which I was not able to fulfil in Gujarat. Can the Benaras city fulfil my wish? I want women voters to turn out in more number than men voters." Varanasi will vote on May 19, the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.