First Time Ever, Two-Day Uninterrupted UP Assembly Session On 150th Anniversary Of Mahatma

Lucknow: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Assembly would be holding a special session where the members will discuss issues related to the welfare and development of the state. In a sort of record it was decided that the state assembly will continue to sit for 48 hours without any break.

An all party meeting here on Friday, which was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit and the Opposition leaders, gave their approval for the special session. The session would be held in October but the dates were yet to be announced. During the two days uninterrupted session, first time to be held in any assembly of the country, the members would discuss on the Gandhian philosophy and ideology, along with issues like nutrition, cleanness, education, health and integrated development. Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury (SP), Lalji Verma (BSP) and Ajay Kumar Lalu( Congress), were present in the meeting. UNI