First song from Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' - 'Selfie Le Le Re'

New Delhi: Everything about Salman Khan's latest film is creating a hullabaloo within his millions of fans. Filmmaker Kabir Khan decided to take the selfie culture to a song with the latest 'Selfie le le re'. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' song has been composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo D�Souza and Salman is full of energy and peppiness in this celebratory song. As usual there is the signature style of Bhai in his dance numbers, and this one is no different.