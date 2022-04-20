First song from 'Indoo Ki Jawani' titled 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' out now

New Delhi: The makers of Kiara Advani starrer coming-of-age comedy film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' on Wednesday released the first song of the movie titled 'Hasina Pagal Deewani'.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, the movie stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles.

Sharing the song on Twitter, TSeries said,"Welcome to Indoo's exciting new world of dating, starting with this peppy number by @MikaSingh & @AseesKaur! This jodi is killing it, no?

#HasinaPagalDeewani is out now".

Filmmaker Abir said,"Lo aa gayi Indoo! Aur sath mein hai Mika paaji ka jadoo! Super happy to present meri pehli hindi picture #indookijawani ka pehna gaana".

Emmay Entertainment said,"Are you ready to party from home with #IndooKiJawani? #HasinaPagalDeewani by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur is out now."—UNI