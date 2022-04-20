First poster of Akshay Kumar�s �Rustom� revealed

Mumbai:Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar on Thursday revealed the first poster of his forthcoming film �Rustom� in which he plays a naval officer. With Akshay, wearing a naval officer�s uniform and sporting a thin mustache, in the foreground of the poster, it also features a small image of his co-star Ileana D�Cruz. Dressed in a black off-shoulder number, she can be seen with her back facing a man in the poster that also has a zoomed in view of a newspaper. Adding drama to the poster, which has a rose sepia tint, are the three bullet shots on the title of the film. �3 shots that shocked the nation and changed his life! Find out what happened with #Rustom this August 12, 2016,� he posted on the micro-blogging website. The Tinu Suresh Desai film is set for a August 12 release. This isn�t the first time that Akshay is playing a defence officer in films. He had essayed the role of an Army officer in �Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty�. He was also seen in films like �Airlift� and �Gabbar Is Back� that experimented with the theme of patriotism.