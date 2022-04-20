First poster of 'Kapoor And Sons' out

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has released the first poster of his upcoming production "Kapoor And Sons", which features Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in a party mode. "Here it is! #Kapoorandsonsfirstposter," Johar posted on Twitter alongside the poster. Rishi Kapoor, who plays a 90-year-old grandfather in the film, is also part of the photo and the actor is unrecognisable in his old man avatar. The lead stars of the romantic comedy are seen in a celebratory mood with Sidharth playing a bugle and Fawad holding a bunch of party balloons. Alia looks cute in a black printed short dress in the poster and she also shared it online with her fans, writing, " Picture perfect Ahem!! #KapoorAndSonsFirstPoster." Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah also feature in the poster. "Kapoor And Sons" has been directed by Shakun Batra, who has earlier worked with Johar in "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu". The trailer of "Kapoor And Sons" will be out on February 10 and the film will release on March 18.