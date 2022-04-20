First Oxygen express train reaches Kerala

Kochi: The first oxygen express train to Kerala reached Vallarpadam terminal in Kochi at 3.30 a.m. on Sunday. A total of 118 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen was delivered.

The load which was originally sent to Delhi from Tata Steel plant, Kalinganagar, Odisha, was rerouted to Kochi as it was released to Kerala by the Union government after the requirement in Delhi dipped.

The oxygen will be loaded in tanker lorries and despatched to other districts of the state under the supervision of the state fire force. The oxygen control room functioning at the state capital Thiruvananthapuram will monitor the situation of the movement of the tankers to the various districts of the state.

The arrival of oxygen will alleviate the situation of oxygen shortage in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had the other day told media persons that the state is witnessing a shortage of oxygen and that it has appealed to the union government to provide the necessary oxygen. With the arrival of oxygen express, this issue will be settled for now.

--IANS