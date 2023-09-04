    Menu
    First meeting of newly-constituted CWC convened on Sep 16 in Hyderabad: Congress

    Nidhi Khurana
    September 4, 2023
    New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee, now led by Mallikarjun Kharge, will hold its inaugural meeting in Hyderabad on September 16, followed the next day by an election rally in or near the state capital in Telangana.

    Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal made the announcement at a press conference held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here on September 10. He stated that on September 17, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting would be held that would include all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs.

    Elections are scheduled for five states this year, so the discussion will focus on those states and the national political climate. The gathering will also vote on a political resolution.—Inputs from Agencies

