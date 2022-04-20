First Meeting Of National Apex Committee Under National Clean Air Programme Held

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change today said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to ensure clean air to all residents of the country, assuring a healthy life, and emphasized that fighting air pollution needs to be made a mass movement in coming years.Speaking at the first meeting of the National Apex Committee under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) meeting being held in hybrid mode, Shri Yadav stated that since different cities have different set of factors contributing to air pollution in that region, therefore focusing on the airshed is importantExpressing satisfaction, that the number of cities showing better air qualityincreased to 96 in 2020 from 86 cities in 2019, the Minister said thatthe air quality improvement efforts taken in recent years have shown positive trends in achievement of better air quality, however a lot needs to be done and the need of the hour is to address the issue of air pollution in a comprehensive manner with the coordination and collaboration of all stakeholders, the Central Ministries/ Departments, State/UT governments, urban local bodies, academic/research institutions, civil society organizations and citizens.The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2019 is today being implemented in targeted 132 cities, non-conforming to national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) consecutively for five years. Out of 132, 124 cities include 34 million plus cities (MPCs)/ urban agglomerations identified by Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV-FC). There are 8 other million plus cities covered under XV-FC grant for receiving performance based grant for air quality improvement, which are also covered under the programme.NCAP focuses on preparation and implementation of national level action plan, state level action plans & city level action plans of the targeted 132 cites. Under NCAP, Centre level Steering Committee, Monitoring Committee and Implementation Committee has been constituted and periodic review of the implementation progress is conducted. 7 Implementation Committee, 5 Monitoring Committee and 3 Steering Committee meetings have been conducted so far.Under NCAP Rs 375.44 crores have been provided during 2019-20 to 2020-21 for taking up activities for improving the air quality in non-attainment cities and Rs 290 crore have been allocated to 82 cities for FY 2021-22. The programme has Rs 700 crore allocation for 2021-2026. Further, 15th Finance Commission (XV-FC) has provided a special grant of Rs 4,400 crore to 42 million plus cities/urban agglomerations for FY 2020-21. Rs. 12,139 crores have been allocated for improvement in air quality of 42 million plus cities/urban agglomerations for 2021-2022 to 2025-26. NCAP has a focus on enhancement of technical and scientific knowledge as well. A National Knowledge Network (NKN) has been constituted with a group of experts from different reputed academic/research institutes of the country. These institutes will help the State and city level administrations in strategizing and taking up measures to tackle air pollution at local levels in a scientific, effective and efficient manner.The Ministry also launched recently a national portal for National Clean Air Program “PRANA” -the Portal for Regulation of Air Pollution in Non-Attainment Cities which provides all information related to various policies / programs /schemes/activities of the stakeholders along with the progress made towards improvement in air quality across the country. This portal will be a platform for monitoring and feedback on all efforts made for air quality improvement.The Apex Committee meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Environment, ShriAshwinii Kumar Chaubey, Secretary, MoEFCC, Shri R P Gupta, Chairman CPCB, ShriTanmay Kumar and other senior officers of the Ministry. From the states almost 150 senior ranking officials and experts from the knowledge partners virtually attended including the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Secretary, , State Pollution Board Chiefs,Municipal Commissioner etc. and held discussions and shared best practices.