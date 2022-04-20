First meeting of Bazm-E-Adab at Dept. of Urdu, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Bazm-E-Adab, Literature forum of the Department of Urdu, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized its first meeting today. Dr. Ali Abbas, Coordinator of the Department described Psychology as an integral part of society and Literature.

He added that psychology was the major factor behind the evolution of human culture. "Being the heart, mind and soul of the society and its literature, it always provided food for the thought for the betterment of human society as a whole, he added.

Prof. Rehana Parveen (Retd.) in her presidential address, said that the contribution of psychology to society and literature was second to none.it has motivated us all towards aesthetic sense and discipline.

Earlier, a research scholar of Urdu department Ripudaman Savrup Sharma highlighted the psychological aspect of Qissa Puran Bhagat by Qadiryar, a famous Punjabi poet.

Bazm-E-Adab meets every fortnightly where students can present their creative writing and exchange their views and experience.