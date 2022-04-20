First look: Varun Dhawan in 'Dishoom'!

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's younger son Varun is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture titled 'Dishoom'. The film is being helmed by his elder brother Rohit and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Varun took to Twitter and shared the first look of his film. The film stars John Abrham, Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead besides Varun. It is for the first time that these three actors will be seen together in a film. 'Dishoom' is an action-adventure film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.