First look of Shailene Woodley in 'Snowden' released Los Angeles: Shailene Woodley's first look from the upcoming Edward Snowden's biopic has been released. Woodley, 23, who plays Lindsay Mills, walks side by side with her on-screen boyfriend Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who takes the title role in the Edward Snowden movie, in the picture released, reported Aceshowbiz. Other stars supporting this drama are Nicolas Cage, Scott Eastwood, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Rhys Ifans, Joely Richardson and Timothy Olyphant. The film about National Security Agency whistleblower is currently filming in Washington, DC with Oliver Stone serving behind the lens. The movie is slated to open wide in US theatres on December 25. PTI