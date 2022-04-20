First look of Chris Hemsworth 's 'The Huntsman' revealed

Los Angeles: The first set photos from "The Huntsman" have arrived and they feature Jessica Chastain joined by Chris Hemsworth in costume as the titular character, Eric the Huntsman. The 31-year-old actor looked sexy in a leather vest over a long-sleeved white shirt. He rocked a wig since just last week he was spotted sporting short hair. As for Chastain, she sported a black dress with a braided hair style. Some of the photos showed Hemsworth's character and Chastain's character conversing in a boat. The scenes are seemingly taken in a lake, reported Ace Showbiz. Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, a visual effects expert who earned a Visual Effects Oscar nomination for "Snow White and the Huntsman", is set to direct "The Huntsman". This will mark his directorial debut. Darabont has written the latest version of the screenplay while the earlier drafts were penned by Craig Mazin and Evan Spiliotopoulos. Joe Roth is producing the film alongside executive producer Palak Patel. Both of them were also behind the first film. "The Huntsman", which is a prequel to the 2012 film "Snow White and the Huntsman", also stars Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, and Sam Claflin. PTI