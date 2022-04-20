First look of Ajay Devgn�s �Shivaay� to be launched today

Mumbai: The first look of Ajay Devgn�s ambitious project- Shivaay � will be launched today. The film�s shoot has been pushed owing to unsuitable weather conditions at the Canadian mountains which were one of the locations to be shot at. Ajay is now focussing on �Dhrishyam�, a remake of Malayalee film by the same name. Ajay will reprise the character originally essayed by Mohanlal. The film directed by Nishikanth Kamath will feature Shriya Saran and the very talented Tabu.