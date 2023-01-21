First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on Jan 26

Bhopal: Krishna Ella, the chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, stated here on Saturday that the firm will introduce its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC on January 26, making it the first vaccine of its kind to be available in India.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella mentioned that the homegrown vaccine for the cattle disease lumpy skin, Lumpi-ProVacInd, will likely be released next month.

"Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day," Ella said, participating in the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).—Inputs from Agencies