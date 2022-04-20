First In India, PGI-Chandigarh Starts 3D Exoscope Surgery

Chandigarh: The Department of Neurosurgery at the PGI here on Tuesday said it has started operating patients with 3D exoscope, a first in the country.

For two patients with a brain tumour and orbital mass, neurosurgeon Dhandapani and his team performed 3D exoscope surgery successfully, it said.

This technology is one of the latest advances in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery. The 3D visualisation is guided by a scope from outside, compared to the usual 2D visualisation from inside in the endoscope. Many centres in India have 2D exoscopes, but 3D exoscope in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is the first in India. This is very helpful to deal with problems on the surface of the brain, spine and orbit. Compared to a microscope, the system is lighter, occupies less operating room space and is ergonomically better, a PGI statement said. This procedure would be of great benefit to patients with brain and spine problems, it added. —IANS