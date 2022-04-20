First impressions: LG G-Flex 2 is compact and curvy

We saw LG and Samsung play with the idea of curved displays on their 4K OLED TVs last year. Then the company came out with G-Flex, a phone that had a curved screen. This was a smartphone that was supposed to bend and bring the curves back in fashion. But irrespective of what LG says now this didn't exactly pan out. While Apple unintentionally hogged the limelight last year with its bendy iPhone 6 Plus, LG is hoping that this year it will be able to convince consumers -- and unlike Apple, for right reasons -- that phones with a curved and bendy screen provide better functionality. At recently concluded CES, it showed G-Flex 2, which improves on the last year's model in many ways. We tried the device briefly. Here is what we think about it. The design of the G-Flex 2 is similar to that of its predecessor. The G-Flex 2 has slim bezels, curvy design and buttons on the back. The buttons placed under the camera module, something we first saw on the G2, make it an unmistakably LG phone.