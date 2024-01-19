First glimpse of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya

Revealing the First Glimpse: Ram Lalla's Majestic Idol Unveiled Ahead of Ayodhya Temple Consecration. Join the Celebration of Faith as PM Modi Graces the Event on January 22.

Ayodhya: The eagerly awaited first image of the Ram Lalla idol was revealed to the public on Friday, marking a significant milestone just three days before the scheduled 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The black stone statue, adorned with a yellow-cloth-covered gaze and a garland of roses, showcases Ram Lalla in a dignified standing posture, as disclosed by Sharad Sharma, a representative of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).





The recently crafted 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, depicting him as a child, was skillfully sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned artist based in Mysuru. The idol was ceremoniously placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the consecration ceremony.





The 'pradhan sankalp' ritual, a crucial step in the consecration process, was conducted by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. According to Dixit, the 'pradhan sankalp' signifies that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is dedicated to the well-being of all, the nation, humanity, and those who contributed to the temple's construction.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, with the temple expected to open to the public the following day, as announced by Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. The ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm.





Rituals leading up to the consecration ceremony have already commenced at the temple, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed the nation's collective anticipation for the event.





In preparation for the anticipated surge of devotees, the Health Department has intensified its efforts. Dr. Sanjay Jain, Chief Medical Officer of Ayodhya, revealed plans to establish first aid units at 16 key locations within the event area, equipped with medical personnel and necessary supplies. Two hospitals with capacities of 10 and 20 beds respectively are also being set up, complemented by 40 stationed ambulances and reserved emergency beds in existing medical facilities.





As Ayodhya gears up for this historic event, the meticulous planning by authorities ensures a comprehensive medical infrastructure to address any potential emergencies during the consecration ceremony.