First gene behind grey hair discovered

LONDON: Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have discovered the first gene responsible for greying hair, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments to delay or block the process. The finding confirms that greying has a genetic component and is not just environmental, researchers The study analysed a population of over 6,000 people with varied ancestry across Latin America to identify new genes associated with hair colour, greying, density and shape - straight or curly. "We already know several genes involved in balding and hair colour but this is the first time a gene for greying has been identified in humans, as well as other genes influencing hair shape and density," said Dr Kaustubh Adhikari, from the University College London (UCL). "It was only possible because we analysed a diverse melting pot of people, which hasn't been done before on this scale. These findings have potential forensic and cosmetic applications as we increase our knowledge on how genes influence the way we look," said Adhikari. The findings could help develop forensic DNA technologies that build visual profiles based on an individual's genetic makeup.