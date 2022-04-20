First Ever Joint Mountaineering Expedition Of CAPFs Launched In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The first-ever joint mountaineering expedition exercise of CAPFs has been launched in Uttarakhand with an aim to achieve cohesion between these forces mandated to carry out internal security tasks in the country, a senior official said on Friday.Â

A total of 51 mountaineers, including 8 women personnel, have gathered at ITBP''s Mountaineering and Skiing Institute (MSI) in Auli, located at 2,800 metres in the border town of Chamoli, for a four-week preparatory camp that was inaugurated on Thursday.

The CAPFs participating in this maiden camp include mountaineers from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

"Once prepared, this joint team of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will launch expedition at the world''s highest peak Mount Everest and mount Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain across the globe.

"The aim of the expedition is to develop synergy and sharing of best practices amongst these forces working under the unified command of the Ministry of Home Affairs," Indo-Tibetan Border Police force spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told PTI. The joint contingent in preparation has some of the renowned names in mountaineering like BSF Assistant Commandant and seven-times Everest conqueror Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu and ace rescuer in high-altitudes ITBP second-in-command Ratan Singh Sonal. The participants will be trained to fine tune their skills in mountain survival, rescue and similar techniques during the camp, a senior official said. PTI