First ever 'Chadar' sent by Afghan Prez to Ajmer Dargah

New Delhi / Ajmer: Signalling the further strengthening of diplomatic and cultural relations with India, Afghanistan President has sent a 'Chadar' to the world famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah through its diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

The Annual 809th 'Urs Mubarak' of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz is ongoing in Ajmer.

This is the first ever sacred 'Chadar mubarak' sent to Ajmer Dargah Sharif by any President of Afghanistan, and first outside of a South Asian nation," Haji Syed Salman Chishty told IANS. He is the present 'Gaddi Nashin' and 27th direct descendant of Hazrata Khawaja Moinuddeen Hasan Chishty, (1142-1236 AD).

"May the message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz(ra) be heard and understood across the World" was the message sent by President Ashraf Ghani, which also said: "On behalf of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Afghan people sends a sacred 'Ghilaf Mubarakan' with a humble message of respect and reverence towards Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty(RA) of Ajmer Sharif in India to mark the 809th year Urs Mubarak Celebrations'."

"It's a major boost in the bilateral relationship between India and Afghanistan as well as strong message to the extremist radicals in Afghanistan who have destroyed many Sufi Shrines and centers of Unity," said Syed Salman Chishty, who's also the Sajjadanashin of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The President of Afghanistan Mohammed Ashraf Ghani in the message said, "It is a singular honour to be offering the chadar at the urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisty, as an Afghan and student of Sufi order for 50 years, I have been fascinated with character impact and reach of Khawaja Garib Nawaz RA, his life and deeds are example of how the 'awliya' of Allah are entrusted with building bridges between seemingly incompatible individual and groups.

"Despite a thousand years there is much to study and learn from the way Chisty order spread from Herat to becoming a moral force in the continent," he said.

Afghanistan has a large population of Muslims and Chist is a town in Herat province of the country, he said.

"On behalf of the people and government of Afghanistan 99.9 per cent of whom are Muslims, I issue the most auspicious urs, may message of Khawaja Garib Nawaz be heard and understood across the world," he said.

In 2015, for the 803rd Urs Mubarak, history was created when the then US President Barack Obama presented a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah -- the first ever by any western leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also offered 'chadar' to the sacred Sufi shrine.

--IANS