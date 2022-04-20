First edition of Nations Cup hockey in 2022

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched the bidding process for hosting the FIH Nations Cup that will be launched in 2022.

"The aim of this new yearly event is to offer a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and give the winners an option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely," said FIH in a statement.

For men as well as women, eight teams will be involved in the FIH Nations Cup, based on the FIH World Rankings of May 31, 2021.

"The FIH Nations Cup is a welcome addition to our events' portfolio. It will enable to apply the promotion-relegation principle to the FIH Hockey Pro League. Like for most other leagues, this will generate even more excitement to the competition. It will also give other nations who haven't yet had the opportunity to join the Pro League to do so and this is only fair! And it will help grow hockey in further countries," said FIH CEO Thierry Weil.



The deadline for submitting the bids is March 31, 2021.

The FIH Nations Cup also marks the start of the promotion-relegation principle for the FIH Hockey Pro League. Indeed, both FIH Nations Cup winners will have the chance to be promoted to the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League, provided they meet the necessary requirements for it.

Since participation in the FIH Nations Cup is conditioned by each team's position in the FIH World Rankings, the bidding process to host the event is only open to the National Associations of the relevant teams. And since the FIH World Rankings may evolve between now and May next year, the bidding dossier has been sent to 10 — instead of 8 — National Associations per gender, as follows:



Men:

Canada (10*); Malaysia (11); France (12); Ireland (13); South Africa (14); Japan (15); Korea (16); Pakistan (17); Austria (20); Egypt (21)

Women:



Spain (7); Ireland (8); India (9); Korea (11); Japan (13); Canada (14); South Africa (16); Italy (17); Chile (18); Russia (19)

*current position in the FIH World Rankings

