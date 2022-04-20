First DNA-based vax is a testimony to the Indian scientists' innovative zeal: PM

New Delhi: "India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world's first DNA based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of Zydus Universe is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists. A momentous feat indeed," he said in a tweet.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee has granted Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine emergency use authorisation in India. The vaccine can be administered to people aged 12 and above.

ZyCoV-D is a first of its kind DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 to elicit an immune response. It is an intradermal vaccine that has to be applied using a 'needle-free injector', which, the manufacturer says, will help in reducing side effects.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said: "Double good news for the nation! CDSCO_INDIA_INF approves the 1st DNA-based, needle-free COVID19 vaccine in the world 'ZyCov-D'. Making children of India COVID-safe, this vaccine can be used for individuals aged 12 and above.

"'ZyCov-D' is the 6th approved COVID19 vaccine in India, and the 2nd indigenously developed one", he said in another tweet.

The interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials, involving over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest trial so far in India for Covid-19 vaccines.

—IANS