First Demu Train Runed From Izztantagar

Bareilly: North Eastern Railway's Izztantagar Division has started operation of Demu train instead of Passenger trains. Today, at 11.30 pm, Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar from Izztantagar station showed the Demu train a green signal for Lalkuan. Not only this, Union minister Santosh Gangwar, MP Dharmendra Kashyap, Bhojipura MLA Bahoran lal Maurya etc traveled to Bhojipura railway station in DEMU train. Simultaneously, the Union Minister inaugurated the DEMU Shed of Parsa Kheda at Izztantagar Station. Many top officials, including DRM Dinesh Kumar Singh, were present on the spot.

Railway officials say that in the coming days, the Demu train will be run in all passenger trains. Due to a rake, only three trains will be operated in the form of Demu. In which the framework for the Lal Kuan Ramnagar, Kashipur has been prepared from Izztantagar. The time of trains will be the same as the passenger train time. One of the biggest specialties of the Demu train is that the engines are engaged in both sides of this vehicle. Which reduce the consumption of diesel as compared to other loco engines.With this there is no hassle for car shipment. No need to reverse the assistant loco pilot will also not need to run the Demu train. The same driver can run. The speed of the trains will also be higher. There are facilities like Metro in the coaches. Announcement and display boards are engaged in the train. So that the traveler will know about the arrival of his upcoming station. Women coaches have CCTV cameras. All the railway officers of the inaugural ceremony were present.



