First De-Orbiting Manoeuver Of Chandrayaan-2 Success

A day after Lander Vikram got separated

from Orbiter, the first de-orbiting manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2

was performed successfully on Tuesday as the spacecraft inched

closer for a soft landing on an hitherto unexplored frontier, the

Moon's South Polar region on September seven.

ISRO in its update said the first de-orbiting manoeuver for

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today

beginning at 0850 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion

system.

The duration of the maneuver was four seconds.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the

existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled tomorrow

between 0330 hrs and 0430 hrs.