First De-Orbiting Manoeuver Of Chandrayaan-2 Success

A day after Lander Vikram got separated
from Orbiter, the first de-orbiting manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2
was performed successfully on Tuesday as the spacecraft inched
closer for a soft landing on an hitherto unexplored frontier, the
Moon's South Polar region on September seven.
ISRO in its update said the first de-orbiting manoeuver for
Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today
beginning at 0850 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion
system.
The duration of the maneuver was four seconds.
The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the
existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.
The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled tomorrow
between 0330 hrs and 0430 hrs.