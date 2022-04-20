    Menu
    First De-Orbiting Manoeuver Of Chandrayaan-2 Success

    April20/ 2022


    A day after Lander Vikram got separated

    from Orbiter, the first de-orbiting manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2

    was performed successfully on Tuesday as the spacecraft inched

    closer for a soft landing on an hitherto unexplored frontier, the

    Moon's South Polar region on September seven.

    ISRO in its update said the first de-orbiting manoeuver for

    Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today

    beginning at 0850 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion

    system.

    The duration of the maneuver was four seconds.

    The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the

    existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

    The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled tomorrow

    between 0330 hrs and 0430 hrs.

