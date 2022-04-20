Shimla (The Hawk): The 12th Anniversary of Hamara MSPICM 90.4 FM ,Solan Radio,,the first Community Radio of Himachal Pradesh, was celebrated in the M.S.Panwar Institute of Communication & Management,Shamti, Solan. The function was attended by social activists, government officials from various departments and local community leaders.

The Chief Guest, Mr Roshan Jaiswal, Deputy Director (Elementary Education),Solan lauded the efforts of the community radios in highlighting the local issues of the community in local dialects. " I am a regular listener of Solan Community Radio and I enjoy the programmes broadcast on various issues. The community radio has done a remarkable job in propagating local culture and providing a forum for expression to various sections of society", he said.

Highlighting the role of Community Radios in the society, Mr Sarvpriya Nirmoye, well known Radio Professional from Chandigarh said that Community Radios are playing an important role in bridging the gap between the community and the administration.He advised Hamara Solan radio to adopt some villages and work towards creating awareness on social issues by disseminating useful information amongst the community members. This model can further be repeated in other villages, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Dr B.S.Panwar, Station Director, Hamara Solan Radio, recollecting the 12 year journey of radio said that setting up and sustaining the radio has been an uphill task. "We enjoyed working with various national and international organizations, NGOs and government departments", he said.

Prof T.D.Verma, Forestry Scientist, Mr Hemant, DPRO, Solan,Mr Ajab Singh Negi, Deputy Project Director, ATMA, Ms Rekha, In charge Poshan Abiyan, Department of Women & Child Development,Solan,Mr Yashpal Kapoor, journalist, Mr Abishekh, Mr Satyan and Mr Madan Himachali appreciated the role of Hamara Mspicm in creating awareness amongst the community.

The students of Tagore International Public School presented cultural programmes and natti on this occasion.