First Chabahar port working committee meeting in India

New Delhi: India and the central Asian countries reaffirmed at their first joint working group meeting on the Chabahar port that connectivity initiatives should adhere to global norms, transparency, local priorities, financial sustainability, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

The remarks were made during a meeting that India hosted on April 12 and 13 in Mumbai, and they were referenced in a joint statement that was released on Friday.

Since the central Asian countries are landlocked and don't have any overland connections to India, the statement claims that participants at the summit agreed that improving regional connectivity is crucial to boosting trade and commerce between the two regions.—Inputs from Agencies