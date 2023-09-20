First C-295 aircraft lands in Vadodara

New Delhi: After being delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft landed in Vadodara on Wednesday.

On September 25, there will be a ceremony in Hindon, not far from Delhi, to officially welcome the plane into the IAF.

Two years after India clinched a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defence and Space to acquire the jets to replace its outdated Avro-748 fleet, on September 13, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari received the first of the 56 C295 transport aircraft.—Inputs from Agencies