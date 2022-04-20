First Blue Whale Challenge Game Death In UP

Hamirpur/Lucknow: Even after banning the game of death ' Blue Whale' in Uttar Pradesh, the first death of a sixth standard student in the state reportedly due to the game was received from Hamirpur district of Bundelkhand region. According to the incident, the victim Parth Singh, a student of standard sixth was found hanging from the ceiling in Mission compound area in Maudaha area of Hamirpur while his father's mobile on which he was playing the Blue Whale Challenge game was still running, when the family members found him dead. The only 13-year-old, the son of Vikram Singh, Parth in his post said before taking the suicide plunge," very soon I will cross the last level of the game. My win is certain though I would not be alive to see it but still I want to win at any cost." The incident happened at around 1700 hours last evening when the victim was playing the game on his father's mobile phone. The family members said that Parth was supposed to attend a friend's birthday, last evening but he did not go there but continued to play the game even after several scolding by his parents. However, Hamirpur police was cautious on the matter saying that they are investigating it and cannot say immediately whether the death was due to the game or not. "We have found a mobile phone near the body of the student and the experts are probing it," police said. However, officials in Lucknow too were yet to confirm about the suicide due to Blue Whale game. Earlier last week, UP SGP Sulkhan Singh had banned the Blue Whale game across the state after reports of suicides in other parts of the country. Mr Singh said, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology as well as Union home ministry had directed to the state governments to impose a blanket ban on the game. The DGP had directed police officers to take action against people who are promoting the game, create awareness among children and urge the parents to keep watch on the activities of the children. The online Blue-Whale Challenge game has become controversial in the country quite for some time. A player has to complete 50 task in 50 days time with giving pain to the body and at last has to commit suicide. The player has to make a video of all the task and has to send to the instructor who instructs him and give points. In the world more than 150 youths have committed suicide due to this game and in India too, couple of children have died so far. UNI