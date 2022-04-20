First Black Fungus Patient In Meerut Dies

Meerut: A 59-year-old patient from Muzaffarnagar has become the first to succumb to Mucormycosis or black fungus in Meerut.

He had recently recovered from Covid.

Four patients were initially found with the symptoms of the dreaded fungal disease last week and the number rose to six by the weekend.

Dr Sandeep Garg, nephrologist and renal transplant surgeon, said, "My patient was administered immuno-suppressive agents after renal transplant so that acceptance level of the new kidney is ensured. In addition, he was diabetic and a post-Covid patient who had been administered steroids that further lowered his immunity, making him vulnerable to black fungus attack. We have informed the civil authorities about his death. There are five-six patients still with us who suffer from black fungus."

Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, is being found in Covid patients with uncontrolled diabetes and prolonged intensive care unit stay.

In an advisory, the ICMR recently said the fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Warning symptoms include pain and redness around eyes and nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered mental status, the advisory stated.

Major risk factors for this disease include uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, malignancy and voriconazole therapy, the ICMR-health ministry advisory said. —IANS