First Batch Of Pilgrims For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Reaches Kathgodam

Kathgodam (Uttarakhand): The first batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra reached Kathgodam here on Wednesday evening.

A batch of 58-pilgrims was welcomed at Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) guest house, in Kumaon's tradition. "It is difficult to describe the feeling of going to Kailash Mansarovar," a pilgrim told ANI.

KMVN, which is organising the pilgrimage, said in a statement that all arrangements have been made to ensure a comfortable and safe journey. ITBP jawans have been also been deployed near the Chinese border to ensure security.

"58 people are going to Kailash Mansarovar. All have reached here. The weather condition is normal. If it gets adverse then also we are prepared," VK Suman, Administrator, KMVN said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar flagged-off the first batch of pilgrims for this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs organises the annual Yatra via two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Thousands of devotees participate in the Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, Nepal and China. According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Sikkim. Each batch comprises of 50 people.