First Batch Of Mansarovar Pilgrims To Be Flagged Off Tmrw

Pithoragarh: The first batch of a total of 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims that will undertake the journey through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarkhands Pithoragarh, will be flagged from New Delhi tomorrow.

These 55 pilgrims include 16 women.

The batch will reach Kathgodam in Kumaon region tomorrow afternoon itself, sources in the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the pilgrimage, said. According to KMVN sources, the leader of the first batch is Chardramaully Kumar Sharma, an officer from Assam.

The pilgrims, who hail from over 13 states including Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, HP, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, MP, and Telangana will reach Kathgodam in the afternoon. After being welcomed, the pilgrims will be sent to Almora where they wil rest at night, said D K Sharma, an official of the Nigam.

According to Sharma, the pilgrims will reach the base camp at Dharchula on June 13 to spend the night there.

The next morning the batch will proceed towards the first trek route camp at Sirkha.

All preparations for smooth stay, security, medical care and caution against natural disaster have been worked out carefully with coordination between the district administration, Pithoragarh, ITBP, Uttarakhand police and the KMVN, officials said. PTI