First batch of corona vaccine doses reaches Kerala

Thiruvananathapuram: A consignment of nearly 3 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine as part of the first batch arrived in Kerala on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 2,99,500 doses were flown by GoAir flight to Nedumbassery airport at Kochi, as part of 4,33,500 doses proposed to be sent to Kerala in the first batch. The second consignment of 1,34,000 doses will reach Thiruvananathapuram on Wednesday evening.

As many as 1,19,500 doses will be transported to Kozhikode from Kochi for distribution in north Kerala.

The vaccine doses will be stored at facilities created at Thiruvananathapuram, Kozhikode and Kochi, before they are transported to other districts in Kerala through refrigerated vans.

Storage facilities have also been created in all districts, from where the vaccine doses will be ferried to 133 centres across Kerala where the vaccination drive is proposed to be taken up.

Health Minister KK Shailaja told the media that the state was ready for the vaccination drive.

