First 5G handset in India likely to be priced at Rs 50,000

Kolkata: The "first 5G handset in India"from Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is likely to be pricedaround Rs 50,000 apiece, a company official said on Wednesday.

Realme that came into existence in 2018 is all set tobecome the first brand to unveil 5G ready smartphone in Indiaon Febaruary 24, even though the "network is not available inthe country", he claimed.

"Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 snapdragonchipset and available at around Rs 50,000," an official, whodid not wish to be identified, told .

A leading website, which compares mobile phones,estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lowerchipset version could be available at Rs 25,790 per unit.

The company wants to offer future-ready products andpeople, who travel aboard, can use the handset as thetechnology is available in many developed countries, theofficial said.

The X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultenouslyin Spain and India by Realme after the world's largest mobiletrade show, World Mobile Congress 2020, was cancelled due tooutbreak of coronavirus.

iQOO 3, a new smartphone brand from China, isalso likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25.

