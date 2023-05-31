First 100 units electricity per month free for all households in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Jaipur: On Wednesday, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot stated that all homes, regardless of their monthly use, will not be charged for the first 100 units of power used.

For households using more than 100 kilowatt hours per month, the first 100 kilowatt hours will be provided at no cost. That is, for the first hundred units, they won't be responsible for paying any electricity fee," he tweeted.

The chief minister announced that, with the middle class in mind, the first 100 units of power used each month will be provided at no cost.—Inputs from Agencies