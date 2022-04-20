FIRs against Vikas Dubey's wife,other kin

Kanpur: The Chaubeypur police in Kanpur have registered FIRs against nine people, including slain gangster Vikas Dubey's father Ram Kumar, wife Richa Dubey and brother Deep Prakash, for obtaining arms licence by using fake documents.

An FIR has also been registered against them for obtaining arms licences on false affidavits and SIM cards on fake ID.

The matter came to light during the investigations being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Bikru massacre in which eight policemen were killed on July 3 by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men.

Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh said that action was being taken against those who had fraudulently acquired arms licences and SIM cards.

Based on recommendations of the SIT, the state government has already suspended the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari over his alleged involvement with the gangster after an audiotape went viral.

It may be recalled that Vikas Dubey and his men shot dead eight police personnel in Bikru village when a police team went to arrest him in the wee hours of July 3.

Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. Five of his associates were shot dead in different encounters while Dubey as shot dead on July 10 while trying to flee after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

The three-member SIT has pointed to a nexus between police and slain gangster Vikas Dubey and has recommended action against 80 police personnel. The 3,500-page report was submitted to the government by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the first week of November.

