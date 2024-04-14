    Menu
    Showbiz

    Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, probe underway

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Shooting Incident at Salman Khan’s Residence Triggers Intense Investigation; Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on High Alert Following Early Morning Attack.

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan

    Mumbai: Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.
    According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

    "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.
    The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Salman Khan Mumbai shooting Crime Branch investigation Celebrity security Firing incident Mumbai Actor Salman Khan Mumbai Police
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in