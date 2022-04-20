Firing Outside MBPG College, Police Use Mild Force To Disperse Students

Haldwani (Nainital): During the counting of votes at the MBPG college, chaotic elements opened fire on Nainital Road Monday night. On hearing the sound, the police chased and apprehended a young man but no evidence of firing was found on the spot. After the counting, when victorious students took out processions, the main Nainital road faced a complete jam. The police had to use light lathi charge on the students to disperse them. The police dragged the newly elected treasurer into their vehicle and sent him home.

After the polling inside for the student union elections at MBPG College and during the counting of votes, gunshots were heard outside the college. On hearing the sound, the police chased and nabbed a suspected young man, but those who fired fled the spot. Police could not find any empty cartridges on the spot. Police say that firing could not be confirmed. At around nine o'clock, when the results were declared, Deepak Mewari the newly elected treasurer and his fellow students started taking out a procession due to twhich, there was a traffic jam on Nainital Road. The police used mild force to disperse the students. Meanwhile, the newly elected treasurer protested against police action. The police dragged him into their vehicle and sent him home. A similar action was taken against two other elected candidates. Police said that the processions jammed the busiest Nainital Road and no one can be allowed to obstruct the road. Being apprehensive of commotion, the police sent the winning and losing candidates home under their guidance. SP City Amit Srivastava, ASP Lalkuan Rajeev Mohan, CO Dinesh Chandra Dhaudiyal, Inspector Haldwani Vikram Rathore, Mukhani Police Station In charge Nandan Singh Rawat, SSI Vijay Singh Mehta were present to manage the crowd.