Firing in Mullanpur leaves 1 killed & 3 injured; 8 booked by police

Mohali (The Hawk): A youth was killed while three got injured in a firing incident that took place near Majra village in Mullanpur on the occasion of Holi. The deceased has been identified as Satnam Singh Satta (22), a resident of Majra village. He was working as a laborer here, said the police.

Mullanpur police have booked eight persons in this regard. DSP Mullanpur Bikramjit Singh Brar informed that around 14 persons of two parties were sitting together near Majra village on Monday morning. In the meantime, heated arguments took place between them following which Sukhbir Singh alias Billa (30) of Majra village opened fire from his gypsy which hit Satta and Jagjit Singh Jaggi. Satta faced the bullet on his chest while Jaggi on his arm.

"Billa, who was drunk, opened fire with his licensed .32 caliber pistol. After the firing, a brawl took place there in which three persons including Billa got injured. All four were rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh, where doctors declared Satta dead. Billa and two others are undergoing their treatment there," said DSP Brar.

The investigation officer, SI Harpal Singh said, "Billa fired around four rounds from his gypsy. A single shell has been recovered by the police from the spot and the rest might fell inside the vehicle. We are recording the statements of 14 persons after identifying them."

Mullanpur Station House Officer, SI Yogesh Kumar said, "An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against eight persons on the statement of Jaggi. We are investigating the case thoroughly. The accused will be nabbed soon as a few among them are hospitalized."