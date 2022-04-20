Fireworks Fly In Rampur As Tiff Escalates Between Sons Of Two Politician Families

Rampur: Fireworks flew today when a tiff escalated between the scions of the two traditional political families—the erstwhile Nawab of Rampur allied to the Bahujan Samaj Party and Mohammad Azam Khan who owes allegiance to the Samajwadi Party. Trouble started when the cars of former BSP legislator Naved Miyan's son Hamza and sitting SP legislator Abdullah, the son of former minister Azam Khan, came face to face at a city square.Each asked the other to back off to let their car pass. Matters soon got out of hand as the two sides fired upon each other and pelted stones. Police soon reached the scene and chased away the mob. Cross FIRs were lodged by both sides later, accusing each other of violence and firing. Hamza, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the SP MLA Abdullah Azam along with his supporters engineered attack on him. Abdullah Azam also lodged an FIR against Hamza and five other unidentified persons. An official said a case has been lodged by Hamza Miyan accusing Abdullah of targeting his car and instigating his supporters to attack him. An FIR lodged by the other side accused Hamza of the same offence. Police sources said investigations were underway based on both the complaints and that action will be taken against the guilty. Abdullah Azam, a first time MLA from Swar Tanda in Rampur district, said the assault was due to the defeat of Naved Mian in the recent assembly election. He alleged that Naved Mian hatched a conspiracy to disqualify him as MLA. ''They first alleged that I was underage so unable to contest the election but they lost now so they physically attacked me.'' Abdullah Azam said if the police fail to take prompt action against those who attacked him then he would raise the issue in the Assembly. The Budget session of the state legislative Assembly would commence from Monday. UNI