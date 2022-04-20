Firework Factory Explosion: Barabanki DM Orders Probe

Barabanki: The District Magistrate has ordered a probe into the explosion at a fireworks factory in the Ramsanehi Ghat area here which claimed two lives and injured three others.

Official sources said here that Habib, a resident of Dharupur village in the Ramsanehi Ghat area, had a licence to make fireworks. On Tuesday evening, an explosion suddenly occurred in his factory. The explosion was so powerful that Habib's two storey-house, four neighbouring 'kaccha' houses collapsed in the incident. After the explosion, other nearby houses also caught fire.

The deceased have been identified as Sooraj and Pravesh.

Following the incident, the situation in the village turned haywire. The villagers alleged that the rescue work was delayed. Upon receiving the information, police and workers of the fire department reached the spot and initiated the rescue work. According to the villagers, the intensity of the explosion was such that of Sooraj's body was found near a pond away from his home. The senior officials also reached the spot on getting information. Faizabad's Mandal Ayukt Manoj Mishra and the DIG also reached the accident site.

Explosions continued to occur in the village for around three hours.

JCB machine was employed to remove the debris till late night.

The police took the bodies into possession and sent them for post-mortem. Injured Mithun, Radha and Meherjahaan were rushed to the district hospital for treatment but were later sent to the Trauma Center in Lucknow considering their critical condition.

According to the police, an injured woman was sent to her home after treatment while two others are currently undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the accident has been ordered by the DM of Barabanki. UNI