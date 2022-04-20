Firefighting at Gazipur landfill on as toxic fumes fill air

New Delhi: Firefighting operations at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill continued on Wednesday morning as toxic fumes from the burning garbage filled the air. No injuries were reported from the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The toxic smoke spread to nearby residential area, causing inconvenience to the area residents.

"We received a fire call around 9.56 pm on Tuesday night. Immediately, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Eight fire tenders are still trying to douse the fire," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire service.

—IANS

