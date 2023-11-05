Firecrackers banned around Mathura temple

Mathura: The Mathura district administration in Uttar Pradesh has banned the storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the red and yellow zones around the Krishna Janamasthan temple and the adjoining Shahi Eidgah mosque, officials said on Sunday.



The decision comes ahead of Diwali.



Both the shrines lie in the red zone covering 13.37 acres, while an area of 20 acres outside it, is the yellow zone comprising localities such as Govindnagar and Jagannnathpuri.



The rest of the city has been earmarked as a green zone.



The city magistrate said in view of the security of the Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Eidgah, like previous years, this year too, firecracker shops would not be allowed to be set up in the red and yellow zones of the temple and the mosque.

