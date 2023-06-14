Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Firebrand Annamalai... Annamalai Kuppusami, His Full Name Is. He is Tamil Nadu BJP Chief These Days. He Is making Waves --- Psunami-like --- In the State By Directly Picking Up Muthuvel Stalin, His Predecessors Including His Late Father Muthuvel Karunanidhi, His "Innumerable Wives {3 Officially} Etc", Misdemea-nours, Nocturnal Do/s, Filmy Desperadoes, His Innumerable Kith And Kin And The Like That Compose Of The Ruling Dmak Under The Garb Of "DMK Being All Masses' Party But It is Not So Being Proved With Facts And Figures by Annamalai. The Latter Is said To be a "fantastic choice of the BJP High Command" to not only match the might of the DMK but also outm-anoeuvre, overthrow it from the Tamil Nadu gaddi sooner than later. Recognising his might, prowess, talent was Srinivasan Gurumurthy, world famous CA, Editor of Tughlaq, Finance Expert, Economic Czar, Modi-Confidante, Big Shot Of Swadeshi Jagran Manch...Starter of the now world famous Bofors Expose that culminated into the fall of the Congress Government in 1989 + the Nehru-Gandhi Family Never Coming To Power After 1989. Annamalai, being propped up by Swaminathan, has the following +es with him: Being IPS Officer, he, though in Tamil Nadu's neighbouring Karnataka cadre, he enjoyed proxy to all the detailed "misdemeanours" of the DMK etc. As BJP Chief now, he is finding it easy to nail them all including Muthuvel Staline, his aides, kith and kin al. Naturally then he is the firebrand Annamalai...To be keenly watched in the ensuing days.