Fire safety audit ordered four days before AIIMS-Delhi blaze

New Delhi: The AIIMS had just days before requested a third-party fire safety audit of its premises when a fire broke out on the second floor of the old OPD building on Monday.

In accordance with the directive issued on August 3rd, the CBRI audit has commenced.

According to the directive issued by AIIMS's Department of Security, hospitals must conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit with the help of an outside party because it is required by the Union Health Ministry's National Guidelines for Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities.—Inputs from Agencies