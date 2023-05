Riga: Eight people died here in a hostel blaze Wednesday morning, local media reports said.

According to news agency LETA, the hostel on Merkela Street was illegal and alcohol and drug abusers were frequently staying there.

Riga Mayor Martins Stakis, in a Twitter post, said there was also a breach of Covid-19 restrictions in this place.

More than 50 firefighters were pressed into service. Rescuers have evacuated 24 people.

