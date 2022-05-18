    Menu
    Fire in Thane godown; none hurt

    The Hawk
    May18/ 2022

    Thane:  A fire broke out on Wednesday in a godown where some chemicals were kept in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

    No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 7.30 am in the godown located at Mankoli in Bhiwandi town here, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. Some chemicals used for wood polish were stored in the premises, he said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.—PTI

