Fire in residential building in Mumbai's Dharavi; 11 injured

Mumbai: On Sunday, a fire broke out at a residential structure in the Dharavi region of central Mumbai, injuring 11 people, three of whom were children, according to a fire official.

A seven-story arrangement on 90 feet road caught fire at around 11 a.m., and the fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m., according to an official.

He estimated that between seventy and eighty individuals were rescued from the building, with eleven of them reporting feeling uneasy due to the smoke. Among those eleven were a seven-month-old boy and two other youngsters.—Inputs from Agencies